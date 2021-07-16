Irish Examiner view: A bitter pill that might heal wounds

The space between trying to reconcile ourselves to the past and resolve extremely difficult legacies is a minefield straddling all societies — as this week’s pyrotechnics across Northern Ireland confirmed.

Earlier this week, another expression of that tribalism meant Italy’s footballers had far more supporters in this Republic than even history’s most influential papal nuncio might have dreamed of.

Many dismissed this anyone-but-England bandwagon as fun and games, but we all, in our heart of hearts, know otherwise; the old hurts linger, the old injustices rankle. And they will until we decide they don’t.

Some of us, more every generation, have crossed that Rubicon. Many have, metaphorically at least, yet to cross the Boyne.

This is not the only society so distracted. Some residents of Hiroshima want to block a visit, planned for today, by Thomas Bach, Olympic Committee president. They argue that Bach’s presence would “dishonour” victims of the 1945 atom bombs.

It is more than difficult to imagine that Bach intends anything like that but rather the very opposite.

Though of an entirely different magnitude, efforts to turn the abandoned Reading Goal in Berkshire into a celebratory public space are equally divisive. As any Irish person of a certain age will recall, Oscar Wilde wrote The Ballad of Reading Gaol there while imprisoned because of his homosexuality.

The space is envisaged as a memorial to all of those who, not so long ago, were so persecuted. Homophobia along the EU’s eastern frontier makes that objective all the more relevant.

If those persecutions are to be marked so they might not recur then how will we, as we must, mark the thousands of lives scarred in one institution or another?

Will we, finally, move beyond recrimination directed at enfeebled institutions and dead individuals?

It seems, at this late moment, more important to acknowledge the horrors than identify those who committed them. Maybe a fitting one might be built while some of those it would honour are alive.

All of these issues, from Twelfth bonfires to the lingering hurt of atrocities committed half a century ago, came together when the British government announced a statute of limitations “to apply equally to all Troubles-related incidents”.

NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said: “We know that the prospect... will be difficult for some to accept.”

Unsurprisingly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called the proposal a “betrayal of the victims” and Tánaiste Simon Coveney said it would be a “real problem”. The SDLP wants to recall Stormont to oppose the proposals.

As there has been, for many years, well-trodden paths to one kind of amnesty or another for all of those who might be so indicted the views of Lewis, Martin, Coveney and all others are entirely valid at the same time — especially as they raise the old, troubling question again: when do we set aside the horrors of the past to concentrate on the objectives that brought those horrors about?

Swallowing that bitter pill will not change even the tiniest, well-known detail but it might invite a brighter tomorrow. The motives behind the proposal might be suspect but its positive potential is all too obvious.