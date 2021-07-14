Irish Examiner view: Intolerable idiot

McGrath evokes Nazi comparison
Irish Examiner view: Intolerable idiot

Mattie McGrath TD.

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 08:57

One of the conventions of Irish public life is that people who court publicity through abhorrent statements are afforded the latitude that occasionally exposes ignorance so profound as to be intolerable. Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath yesterday, for at least the third time this year, availed of such an opportunity.

When asked by this newspaper’s Aoife Moore if his comparison of pandemic measures with Nazi restrictions was appropriate he responded: “There is (sic) huge correlations, it’s exactly the same if you want to study it, exactly the same...”

In April, Mr McGrath amplified ignorance with hubris when he, despite a request from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, refused to withdraw a similar comparison in the Dáil. 

As he spoke under privilege then our parliament may not censure him which is a strong argument in favour of Britain’s “recall petition” system which affords an opportunity to remove a representative who proves as unsuitable as Mr McGrath.

That Tuesday's shameful remarks were made without the protection of Dáil privilege should provoke such a process.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: A small step but a gesture of real hope

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: No wriggle room left for FG Irish Examiner view: No wriggle room left for FG
Irish Examiner view: A small step but a gesture of real hope Irish Examiner view: A small step but a gesture of real hope
Euro 2020 Irish Examiner view: Support for players who suffered racial abuse offers hope of a bigger prize
#covid-19person: mattie mcgrath
Irish Examiner view: Intolerable idiot

Irish Examiner view: Same fate for society and economy

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices