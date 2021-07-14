Irish Examiner view: Intolerable idiot

One of the conventions of Irish public life is that people who court publicity through abhorrent statements are afforded the latitude that occasionally exposes ignorance so profound as to be intolerable. Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath yesterday, for at least the third time this year, availed of such an opportunity.

When asked by this newspaper’s Aoife Moore if his comparison of pandemic measures with Nazi restrictions was appropriate he responded: “There is (sic) huge correlations, it’s exactly the same if you want to study it, exactly the same...”