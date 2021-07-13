Irish Examiner view: Caution is still the watchword as we return to normal life

Vigilance should remain paramount as we fight our way out of the pandemic
Irish Examiner view: Caution is still the watchword as we return to normal life

An Aer Lingus airbus A320 on the tarmac prior to departure to London Heathrow, at Cork Airport. The rollout of EU Digital Covid Certificate offers the promise of a return for many to international travel. But this freedom should be weighed against the risks that still exist from the new variants of the coronavirus. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 08:40

That fully-vaccinated people will, this week, receive their EU Digital Covid Certificate marks another milestone on the road leading back to, or at least towards, normal. One million certs will be sent via email to those vaccinated via Health Service Executive portals. Another million Covid passports will be posted to those who were vaccinated in other settings. These hard copy versions should be delivered by the end of this week allowing some international travel to resume. As is so often the case in unsettled situations, a licence should not be confused with latitude. It may be feasible to travel abroad but the risk-to-reward ratio should be considered. That caution is underlined by the fact that a new variation of the virus seems to appear faster than you can say Costa del Sunshine At Last.

Managing risk is at the core of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s reticence around reopening indoor hospitality. A decision to allow the resumption of indoor hospitality this month came after yesterday’s cabinet meeting.

It would be wonderful if decisions reached yesterday might be regarded as permanent, as set in stone. But, as everyone must recognise at this stage of the pandemic, uncertainty is its defining characteristic. In the face of that uncertainty and an ever-changing situation, caution remains the watchword — no matter how seductive a trip to Costa del Sunshine, at last, might seem. As was said in another context: A lot done but a lot more to do.

Read More

Government agrees plans for reopening of indoor hospitality

More in this section

Euro 2020 Irish Examiner view: Support for players who suffered racial abuse offers hope of a bigger prize
Irish examiner view: Challenges to Mother and Baby Home Commission’s report  Irish examiner view: Challenges to Mother and Baby Home Commission’s report 
Dublin Bay South by-election Irish Examiner view: By-election outcome shows electorate's appetite for change
#covid-19eu digital covid certificate
Irish Examiner view: Caution is still the watchword as we return to normal life

Irish Examiner view: A small step but a gesture of real hope

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices