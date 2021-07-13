Irish Examiner view: Caution is still the watchword as we return to normal life

That fully-vaccinated people will, this week, receive their EU Digital Covid Certificate marks another milestone on the road leading back to, or at least towards, normal. One million certs will be sent via email to those vaccinated via Health Service Executive portals. Another million Covid passports will be posted to those who were vaccinated in other settings. These hard copy versions should be delivered by the end of this week allowing some international travel to resume. As is so often the case in unsettled situations, a licence should not be confused with latitude. It may be feasible to travel abroad but the risk-to-reward ratio should be considered. That caution is underlined by the fact that a new variation of the virus seems to appear faster than you can say Costa del Sunshine At Last.

Managing risk is at the core of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s reticence around reopening indoor hospitality. A decision to allow the resumption of indoor hospitality this month came after yesterday’s cabinet meeting.