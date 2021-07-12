Irish Examiner view: By-election outcome shows electorate's appetite for change

Voter turnout is a reliable yardstick measuring the health of a democracy; despite that, the French electorate effectively disengaged from the electoral process last month.

Over two rounds of regional elections for every citizen who chose to vote there were — roughly — three who did not: On June 20, only 26.72% exercised that hard-won right-cum-obligation; slightly more, 27.89% voted in the second round.

Fewer than 20m of the 67m of the Cinquième République’s citizens went to a pooling booth.

They may have, like so many sated societies, come to take liberté, égalité, fraternité for granted and imagine it, to one degree or another, permanent. Indeed.

Five years ago, American stability was challenged when 55.7% of the electorate voted and Donald Trump captured the White House.

His unhinged recklessness warned Americans about what could happen if they were inattentive so last November 66.7% voted and renewed the networks bolstering much of Western democracy.

Though at 34.7%, voter turnout in the Dublin Bay South (DBS) by-election last Thursday was closer to the French figure, the ratio from the general election of January 2020 — 54% — suggests greater engagement.

That Thursday’s ratio exceeded the 26% in Dublin Fingal and Dublin Mid-West by-elections in 2019 confirms that.

It also suggests an engagement animated by an utter jadedness with the status quo.

That Labour’s Ivana Bacik won with over 30%, while her party languishes on 3% screams that appetite. As does the fact that Fianna Fáil, so long the kingpins, won less than 5%.

If absorbing statistics is the dusty accountancy of politics then self-awareness is the alchemy needed to succeed.

In the aftermath of Bacik’s victory Fianna Fáil figures have shown, not for the first time, they are unencumbered by the idea of self-awareness.

Former farm minister Barry Cowen called for a meeting on the worst-in-a-century result. Mr Cowen may not realise that the issues, and his evasion, that ended his cabinet career epitomise the behaviour that makes it obligatory for so many to shun Fianna Fáil.

The brand has rotted from within.

That Fianna Fáil’s sitting Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan, a putative leadership challenger, could not, as DBS director of elections, lead the party candidate to even 5% — Sinn Féin got 15.79% — more than suggests he might leaven ambition with a realistic attempt at self-awareness.

It is may be unfair to focus on these men as they seem to be a reflection of a party lost in a time warp, a reality underlined by party HQ’s recent call to members to become active on social media.

The announcement last week from minister of state for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers that some 20% of public service recruits will have to be proficient in Irish by 2030 seems another play-to-the-crowd, good old Ireland fantasy rather than real-world politics.

Of course, the real lesson is not for Fianna Fáil — that ship has sailed. It is for Fine Gael, the other Grande Dame of our political world.

And what a simple lesson it is: Change or become irrelevant and redundant ... because there is, thankfully, far more than one Ivana Bacik and as the electorate has shown, when one stands they will vote them in.