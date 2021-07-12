Irish examiner view: Challenges to Mother and Baby Home Commission’s report 

An independent analysis carried out by 25 academics is due to be published on Wednesday
Irish examiner view: Challenges to Mother and Baby Home Commission’s report 

Volumes one to six of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation final report at the Tuam site. Picture: Andy Newman

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 08:40

As this week’s parades north of the border will show again, history is contested ground: One man’s triumph is another’s humiliation; one man’s volunteer is another’s terrorist. 

That, in the broadest sweep, is how history works but when a specific issue becomes the subject of an inquiry initiated by our parliament it is essential to be able to believe that the conclusions of that inquiry are reliable and comprehensive.

Unfortunately, an independent analysis carried out by 25 academics, and which will be published on Wednesday, challenges the Mother and Baby Home Commission’s report. 

Already under a cloud as so much evidence was excluded, the new analysis, unlike the commission’s, finds that residents of mother and baby homes were held against their will, forced to work, and separated from their babies through illegal adoptions. 

Experts have been working on this since March but have conceded that the “worst flaws are beyond our power to repair”.

This publication will rub more salt into a bitter wound and mean that closure may defy normal life spans. 

It is necessary to concentrate on the issues involved but it is important too to look at the bigger picture. 

Time and time again our inquiry system has been shown to be unfit for purpose. 

How appropriate it might be to remember all of those caught up in the horrors of the past if we established an inquiry process that would reliably, and unflinchingly, separate fact from fiction.

Read More

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission Report: Were alternative findings possible?

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Investigation into allegations of elder abuse in nursing homes Irish Examiner view: Investigation into allegations of elder abuse in nursing homes
Irish Examiner view: Globalisation must be properly managed Irish Examiner view: Globalisation must be properly managed
Cahirmee horse fair Irish Examiner view: Salmon farm documents must be made public
#mother and baby homes
Dublin Bay South by-election

Irish Examiner view: By-election outcome shows electorate's appetite for change

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices