Irish examiner view: Challenges to Mother and Baby Home Commission’s report 

As this week’s parades north of the border will show again, history is contested ground: One man’s triumph is another’s humiliation; one man’s volunteer is another’s terrorist.
That, in the broadest sweep, is how history works but when a specific issue becomes the subject of an inquiry initiated by our parliament it is essential to be able to believe that the conclusions of that inquiry are reliable and comprehensive.
Unfortunately, an independent analysis carried out by 25 academics, and which will be published on Wednesday, challenges the Mother and Baby Home Commission’s report.
Already under a cloud as so much evidence was excluded, the new analysis, unlike the commission’s, finds that residents of mother and baby homes were held against their will, forced to work, and separated from their babies through illegal adoptions.
This publication will rub more salt into a bitter wound and mean that closure may defy normal life spans.
It is necessary to concentrate on the issues involved but it is important too to look at the bigger picture.
Time and time again our inquiry system has been shown to be unfit for purpose.
How appropriate it might be to remember all of those caught up in the horrors of the past if we established an inquiry process that would reliably, and unflinchingly, separate fact from fiction.