Irish Examiner view: Investigation into allegations of elder abuse in nursing homes

Mary Butler, the junior minister with responsibility for older people, will today meet representatives of families of nursing home residents who died during the pandemic.

The minister has promised to investigate allegations of elder abuse in nursing homes.

Concern about the possibility of abuse in nursing homes, unfortunately a possibility all too often confirmed, at the peak of the pandemic has been growing and has provoked numerous calls for a national inquiry.

These calls are entirely plausible and must be answered properly if only to honour the memory of those who died in grim circumstances.

However, it seems ever more important to consider the wider picture, especially as we have a growing proportion of older people in our population.

Is the private, for-profit model of nursing home, the one so ruthlessly exposed in the last 18 months, the best answer to our needs?

And if not, is the State capable of meeting that growing need?

These are pressing questions that need early answers.