Irish Examiner View: Collect vacant-site levy promptly

€11.5m outstanding from 2019; €14.3m from 2020
Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 09:27

As the vacant-site levy is collected in arrears, it is too early to be concerned that payments of €14.3m due to local authorities are outstanding in relation to 2020. However, that payments of €11.5m are outstanding in respect of 2019 cannot be so easily dismissed. 

Vacant-site levies bring derelict sites back into use and discourage land hoarding. The funds gathered are intended to be used by local authorities for the provision of housing and regeneration development in the area in which vacant sites are located. That sounds grand, but if the levy is not collected promptly, then the opportunity is at least delayed.

It is not hard to imagine that those happy to hoard land might be as happy to long-finger obligations like the vacant-site tax. Maybe it's time to rule that sites with an outstanding tax bill cannot be bought or sold or be part of any planning application.

Read More

Plans for new road in Cork's south docklands unveiled

More in this section

Cahirmee horse fair Irish Examiner view: Salmon farm documents must be made public
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Preview Package Irish Examiner view: Own goals in a pandemic
Searched At Gunpoint Irish Examiner view: The truce 100 years on
Irish Examiner View: Collect vacant-site levy promptly

Irish Examiner view: Globalisation must be properly managed

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices