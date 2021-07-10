Irish Examiner View: Labour's Ivana Bacik trumps the parties of convention

The election of Labour candidate Ivana Bacik in the Dublin Bay South by-election is a welcome continuation of the rejection of the long-established conventions of Irish politics. An inveterate campaigner, Ms Bacik outperformed her party dramatically. After the first tally, she was on 30.4%, more than 10 times the Labour Party's rating in a recent poll.

Her victory offers many questions, not least for Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader, Leo Vardkar, who chose a nice-boy candidate, James Geoghegan, straight from his party's central casting, despite having a more plausible alternative. Taoiseach Micheál Martin cannot but be concerned by his candidate's showing, too. Early counts suggested that Fianna Fáil's Deirdre Conway might struggle to reach 5%, a figure that may stir the party's obituary writers from their slumbers.