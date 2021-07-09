Irish Examiner view: Salmon farm documents must be made public

Decision-making processes need to be above the radar
The scenic Bantry Bay, where the proposed Marine Harvest Salmon Fish Farm will locate. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 08:49

In one of his more paternal moments, Bertie Ahern once conceded that it takes far too long to get things done in this country. 

He could well have added that there is far too much mystery around how certain decisions are reached, especially those that run counter to changing public consciousness. 

Decisions around everything from school patronage to mega cheese plants or energy-hungry data centres seem almost handed down rather than a reflection of anything that might even begin to look like a public consensus.

Cork South West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns has raised one such decision and won a promise from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that documentation submitted to the Aquaculture Licences Appeals Board by the promoters of a salmon farm in Bantry Bay might be made public. 

That the board made a decision in favour of the unwelcome project based on this documentation suggests it should be published without any intervention. 

How else can those opposed to these chemically-dependent feedlots, thankfully a growing number, make an informed observation?

Mr Martin agreed that the publication of documents is fair. “There should be full transparency... including from the company’s perspective... ” he said. 

It would be more than disappointing if this documentation, all of it, was shielded from easy public scrutiny, especially as more and more jurisdictions move to ban or at least constrain this toxic industry.

Bantry Bay salmon farm granted permission for €6m expansion despite objections

Irish Examiner view: Own goals in a pandemic
Irish Examiner view: The truce 100 years on
Irish Examiner view: Prison practice is shocking and unacceptable
Irish Examiner view: Globalisation must be properly managed

