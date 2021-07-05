Irish Examiner view: Ignore mystery phone numbers

In May, leading American fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline shut its entire network after a cyber attack that involved ransomware.

The incident is one of the most disruptive digital ransom operations ever reported.

The important word in the above sentence might be ‘reported’, as it is likely there have been unreported instances of this cyber blackmail, described by one authority as being “as close as you can get to the jugular of infrastructure in the United States”.

The ransomware attack on our health service may not have been as dramatic but it was every bit as sobering, as it implies a vulnerability at the very centre of our public services.

Unfortunately, Irish individuals seem to be as exposed.

A European Commission poll has found that 28% of us have received a call in the last year from an unknown number and been charged for it after answering the call or returning the call, while 12% of people claimed it had happened more than once.

This ratio is double the EU average and defines this as the second most targeted state in the EU.

This is a particularly ugly crime, as it targets those most likely to respond positively to a call, often older people unused to such piracy and all too happy to engage with others.

In an ideal world, this would be easily prevented, and technology may do that in time, but until then it seems increasingly necessary to ignore calls from unknown numbers.

How very sad, but how very human.