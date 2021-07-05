Irish Examiner view: A stark contrast in pandemic responses

England is ready to relax the rules on wearing face masks while Ireland looks to have 68% of the adult population fully vaccinated by September
A person walks past a sign telling people to wear a face mask in Nottingham during England's third national lockdown in January; English people will no longer be forced to wear masks from July 19.

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 09:40

It is difficult, after 18 months of pandemic restrictions and more than 5,000 deaths, to summon the stoicism that can be so valuable at moments of great difficulty. 

Two events underlined this yesterday.

It was announced that English people will no longer be forced to wear masks from July 19. 

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick announced that “the state won’t be telling you what to do” after so-called Freedom Day. 

Unfortunately, that move seems as much to do with boosterism as it does with science or cautionary principles.

At the same time, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that, if everything goes to plan, 68% of the adult Irish population could be fully vaccinated by early September. 

He underlined how dependent we are on prompt vaccine delivery.

Maybe we should, for the sake of our sanity if nothing else, temper our response to England’s relaxation with the reality that we remain a small country towards the end of a long and noisy queue for vaccine deliveries.

That, even if it is very frustrating, is our reality.

Johnson to restore freedoms as he tells UK to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19

