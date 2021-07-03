Irish Examiner view: CAP provides just a hint of inevitable changes

Every great negotiation is a series of concessions along a road to a recognised even if not entirely agreed objective.

That choreography shapes the great debate facing our species, the debate between the past and the future more easily labelled as the climate collapse debate.

Increasingly urgent and polarised, this consideration of our relationship with the natural world around us is definitive. If we manage it successfully humanity marches on, if not we squander the great, irreplaceable gifts we have been given.

That debate is naturally coloured by personal objectives. Whether the prediction that the Yellowstone Park icon, the Old Faithful geyser, might stop its eruptions and the snowpack that feeds rivers throughout America’s west disappear may, or may not, provoke a reaction beyond lipservice.

If not, then maybe the razing of a village in British Columbia might. At one point this week temperatures hit 121.28F (49.6C) there.

On Wednesday, a wildfire ripped through Lytton, 153km north-east of Vancouver. It moved so fast that evacuation orders were outpaced. Reacting, scientists have said nowhere on earth is safe from that kind of extreme heat event.

“The risks have been understood... we have not acted, now we have a very narrow timeline for us to manage the problem,” said David King, the former UK chief scientific adviser.

Set against that reaching any positive milestone is to be welcomed. From today EU countries must follow the Single Use Plastics Directive to tackle plastic pollution. Though we have surpassed SUP targets, we still produce far more (22%) packaging waste than our EU counterparts.

We have lots of room for improvement.

The possibility that dairy farming might function without nitrogen must be celebrated and pursued too. Teagasc has outlined how using clover as a replacement for nitrogen resulted in a 16% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions prior to 2010.

Teagasc underlined the parallel between the end of milk quotas in 2015 and an increase in nitrogen use and the dairy herd.

Earlier this week, farm organisations condemned the €387bn CAP reforms. IFA’s Tim Cullinan insisted that further “flexibilities” will be essential.

ICMSA’s Pat McCormack said the agreement would leave farmers “carrying the climate change can” for consumers and corporations”.

Changing world

If it is time for those organisations to realise, like the people of Lytton have had to, that our world has changed, then it is certainly time for those who this week gave permission for a new salmon farm in Bantry Bay to do the same.

It will be built by a subsidiary of Norway’s Mowi Group. The decision is a victory for the past over the future, an impression confirmed by the coincidence that on the very day Shot Head permission was granted, Tierra del Fuego outlawed open-cage salmon farming.

Their legislature approved a ban saying “it is the first country in the world to legislate against this activity that is harmful to the environment”.

Tierra del Fuego has recognised, and acted on that recognition, that the dark consequences of increasingly industrialised food production cannot be ignored. CAP changes suggest that lesson is being learned in Europe but maybe not quickly enough.