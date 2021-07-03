Irish Examiner view: Positive rulings rein in keyboard venom

Online intimidation leaves an unhealthy void in our public life
Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 07:30

The venom so freely offered on social media has been cited in more than one case as a reason civic-spirited people, happy to commit time and effort to try to improve their communities, withdraw from the public arena.

That venom has nipped several political careers, especially women’s careers, in the bud.

This intimidation leaves an unhealthy void in our public life. The bullies prevail, the can-do optimists go home.

This week there were two rulings that suggest a turning tide. BBC Northern Ireland journalist Stephen Nolan is to receive two payments, one a six-figure sum, the other five figures, from two individuals who posted false allegations about him on Twitter.

Neither individual has been identified, as anonymity was afforded as part of settlements reached, as was an agreement that the offenders cover Mr Nolan’s legal costs.

These costs were undoubtedly substantial and it is a pity the names cannot be published, as it would add another layer of disincentive for those who, without compunction, imagine or recycle the most appalling allegations.

Were such censure to become everyday, and if it was easily achieved, it could have a positive impact on what passes for public debate, particularly political debate on social media platforms. 

It might also encourage those bruised and discouraged individuals to return to public life and make the positive contribution they had intended to make before they were dissuaded by keyboard warriors’ slings and arrows.

