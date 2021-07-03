Irish Examiner view: Small but significant step towards tolerance

Sometimes change can seem so small, or belated, that it is hardly worth mentioning.
That DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has apologised to the LGBT community for hurt caused by remarks made by members of his party in the past might seem such a moment — but it is possible and it may be right to see it as much more.
The apology, if it changes his party’s attitude and behaviour, seems an olive branch to the present.
Those scarred, occasionally physically, by the DUP’s hateful Save Ulster From Sodomy campaign in the 1970s might offer a qualified welcome to Mr Donaldson’s contrition, especially as the author of that old poison was DUP founder Ian Paisley.
Speaking on Thursday, DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley said that some of the things said by the party over the past 50 years had been “absolutely atrocious”.
Party opposition to gay marriage was neutralised last year when Westminster passed the relevant legislation while Stormont was in mothballs. Legislation around abortion also relied on London’s intervention.
Mr Donaldson’s small step should not be underestimated.