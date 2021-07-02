Irish Examiner view: Housing crisis is not going away

New rent control measures are welcome but the underlying housing crisis still needs addressing
Irish Examiner view: Housing crisis is not going away

We need to tackle the housing crisis with the same vigour we employed to deal with the pandemic.

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 08:38

The Government has approved measures that will see rent increases linked to general inflation and an extension of rent pressure zones to the end of 2024. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the provisions will likely take effect by July, replacing the current cap of 4% on rent increases in RPZs.

That is a welcome intervention but will still only be a stop-gap measure to ease the overall housing crisis. Findings from the latest Tenant Sentiment Survey show a lack of faith in the ability of the current housing system to meet expectations. Just a quarter of renters are doing so by choice, while more than 55% are renting because they cannot afford to buy their own home.

When Covid-19 is but a distant memory, the chances are we will still have a housing crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people forced to pay exorbitant rents for less than desirable accommodation.

We need to tackle the housing crisis with the same vigour and energy that is being employed to deal with the pandemic. Half-hearted measures simply will not do. Taxpayers paid billions to bail out the banks. We are now paying billions to deal with a crisis that is not of our making.

We should be prepared to spend more billions to ensure our young people can look forward to a future in the comfort of their own homes.

Rental crisis: Person had to contact 200 landlords before securing accommodation

