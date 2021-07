As they have regularly, in the four centuries since Shakespeare died in 1616, the relentless cycle of events that make up our world confirm the writer’s perception. One of his lines from Henry IV Part 2 — “uneasy is the head that wears a crown” — may not have found a new relevance, but it has assumed a new heft.

As our current difficulties continue to defy resolution, it may in time seem even heavier. Any politician faced with the hard choices made unavoidable by the pandemic will, rightly but maybe indulgently, confirm Shakespeare’s assessment.

However, they might be more circumspect about acknowledging the role down-to-the-wire timing and overly optimistic (or inadequate) planning play in making the crown heavier than it needs to be.

It has been suggested that Cabinet members were angered by the sudden grimness of the advice offered by Nphet this week, but that seems, at best, close enough to a Falstaffian dodge.

Surely administration communications were structured and ongoing?

Surely administration communications were sufficiently well-oiled and constant to ensure that there were no surprises, no landmines on the scale that made it necessary to, on the bleakest of pressing advice, defer reopening of bars and restaurants for what may be an indefinite period, or at least long enough to seem a coup de grâce for businesses already staring into an abyss?

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offered telephone advice on the Delta variant to the Taoiseach. Picture: PA

Telephone advice offered to Taoiseach Micheál Martin by Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister — who is dealing with what has been predicted for Ireland, that the Delta variant will “rip through an unvaccinated population”— has been made public, suggesting the Government recognises that lost ground, and credibility, must be recovered.

That need is highlighted by responses to dissenting advice offered in two strands of the other great crisis of our time — housing.

Ahead of recent tax changes, the Department of Finance warned that exempting apartments bought by cuckoo funds from a tax increase would make it more difficult for first-time buyers.

Last month the Government agreed to increase stamp duty to 10% on deals of more than 10 houses. However, the increase was not applied to apartment blocks, suggesting that the commitment is little more than disingenuous virtue signalling when something far more concrete is needed.

Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister, has been asked to explain why he rejected that positive levelling advice. His colleague, Darragh O’Brien, the housing minister, has been repeatedly asked to explain why he has dismissed don’t-do-it advice around equity proposals.

That some of those warnings came from the Central Bank — hardly a nest of Bolshevik sleepers — must make his crown even heavier.

Whether explanations are offered in either of those instances is an open question. However, the wriggle room left on pandemic measures shrinks in direct proportion to the frustration provoked by an inept, almost panic-stricken response to this week’s advice.

Shakespeare, inevitably, puts it succinctly in Julius Caesar: “Men, at some time, are masters of their fates.”

That moment, for this Government, is passing quickly.