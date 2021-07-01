Irish Examiner view: Reviving Irish language must include more than road signs

As is all too plain and tragic to see, the Irish language has been weaponised in Northern Ireland’s never-ending confrontation. Whatever your view on that conflict might be, it seems reasonable to suggest that the language has become one of its casualties. It is now a badge more than an idiom.

Despite that, or because of that, discussing the language or efforts to encourage its use south of the border remains almost a taboo subject. Any suggestion that efforts to revive it is a case of throwing good money after bad provokes outrage, albeit from a shrinking minority.