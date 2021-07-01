Irish Examiner view: Reviving Irish language must include more than road signs

Irish Examiner view: Reviving Irish language must include more than road signs

Cork County Council is to insist from now on that the Irish language be used for all roadworks and that they be spelled correctly. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 08:23

As is all too plain and tragic to see, the Irish language has been weaponised in Northern Ireland’s never-ending confrontation. Whatever your view on that conflict might be, it seems reasonable to suggest that the language has become one of its casualties. It is now a badge more than an idiom.

Despite that, or because of that, discussing the language or efforts to encourage its use south of the border remains almost a taboo subject. Any suggestion that efforts to revive it is a case of throwing good money after bad provokes outrage, albeit from a shrinking minority.

The latest manifestation of that is Cork County Council’s insistence that contractors applying for temporary road closure/traffic management licences must use bilingual signage at all works.

That obligation is rooted in national legislation but, increasingly, it seems disconnected from the reality of Irish life.

If the Irish language is to be revived, it will need imagination and support that go far beyond this kind of intervention.

Read More

'Correct' Irish to be used on all roadwork signs in Cork, insists council

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Averting climate collapse is an increasingly pressing imperative Irish Examiner view: Averting climate collapse is an increasingly pressing imperative
Irish Examiner view: Planning is key to sustaining solidarity in fighting pandemic Irish Examiner view: Planning is key to sustaining solidarity in fighting pandemic
Irish Examiner view: Power of local democracy is wilting across Ireland Irish Examiner view: Power of local democracy is wilting across Ireland
cork county councilirish language
Irish Examiner view: Reviving Irish language must include more than road signs

Irish Examiner view: Limerick wears the green jersey as it enriches cycle network

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices