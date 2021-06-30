Irish Examiner view: Averting climate collapse is an increasingly pressing imperative

The assessment published yesterday by consultants Baringa and Wind Energy Ireland that carbon emissions from Ireland’s electricity sector can be cut by 80% by the end of this decade is a more-than-welcome indication of what is possible if the social and political will exists to deliver on that increasingly pressing imperative.
Unfortunately, the relentless and increasingly gloomy predictions around climate change can be counterproductive.
That stands even as the United State’s Pacific Northwest endures an unprecedented and dangerous heatwave, with temperatures obliterating records almost by the day.
These benchmarks will change, so their influence is fleeting.
However, the decision by authorities in southern Italy to ban outdoor farm work during the hottest hours of the day, after the death of a Malian farm worker, may resonate, as anyone who suggested a few years ago that our climate would change to the extent that farm work might be too dangerous would have been dismissed as a crank.