Irish Examiner view: Patience is key as we battle the Delta blues

The relief and the sense of optimism generated by the impression that the pandemic has been or, at least, was contained was entirely natural and welcome.
After a long, difficult period of restrictions on nearly every aspect of life — the enjoyable ones at least — the small steps taken towards a new normal over recent weeks were uplifting.
Whether those relaxations can accelerate is an open but unavoidable question.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin mentions a “sense of inevitability about the progress of the Delta variant”.
Speaking ahead of a summit of EU leaders that will deal with the more infectious Delta variant threatening a surge in infections among unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people, Mr Martin had the unenviable task of stating the all-too-obvious note of warning.
Vaccinations have been a game-changer for those lucky enough to get them but until everyone is fully vaccinated it would be reckless to imagine that normal behaviour, and conviviality, can resume.
The mantra is, unfortunately, unchanged — be patient.