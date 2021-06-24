Irish Examiner view: Livestock emissions need more targeted response

Ireland is one of just three EU states to record an increase in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from agriculture livestock over the past seven years and is one of the highest emitters per hectare of agricultural land.
The findings are contained in a report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA), which examined efforts to reduce emissions from agriculture.
The ECA found that, despite over €100bn being spent on climate mitigation measures via the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), emissions in most EU states continue to rise.
That must at least partly reflect the fact that the CAP was never intended as an emissions-reducing tool of the EU.
A more targeted response is needed if we are to get climate change targets back on track.
We also need to accelerate our own emissions reduction programme. The Environmental Protection Agency held its latest climate conference on Wednesday and one of the items addressed was Ireland’s failure to meet its 2020 GHG emissions reduction targets.
However, it is not all bad news. We are still on track to meet our EU 2021-2030 target with full implementation of the measures in the 2019 climate action plan. This sets out an ambitious course of action over the coming years to address this issue, requiring a 2% per annum emissions reduction. Difficult, but doable.