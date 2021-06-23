Irish Examiner view: Huge need to protect the public purse

The sobering evidence offered by Aer Lingus chief executive Lynn Embleton to the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications was a hard reality check on how the pandemic has eviscerated well-established businesses.

Ms Embleton pointed out that the airline loses €1m a day because of travel restrictions and that pandemic losses are already in the region of €1bn.

Warning that next month’s anticipated relaxations could be “too little, too late” to revive routes or restore jobs she stated the all too obvious:

No company can sustain €1bn of damage.

Earlier this year, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath predicted that the bill for Covid-related measures would hit €28bn before Christmas.

That figure — nearly 150% of the HSE budget— may be a well-informed estimate but it would not be surprising if it proved optimistic, especially as fears around volatile Covid-19 variants grow.

Some of that vast sum, one approaching half the cost of the infamous 2008 bank bailout, will go to try to resuscitate vital businesses and employers such as Aer Lingus who, through no fault of their own, face do-or-die circumstances.

Finding the resources needed to offset the pandemic’s devastation is just one of the many challenges facing the Government.

All the usual demands, expectations, obligations, and ambitions persist. Some of them are not rooted in a faultless business or regulatory culture.

One has gathered considerable momentum and will continue to demand attention.

Mica scandal

An estimated 5,000 homes in Donegal, Mayo, Clare, and Sligo are affected by mica, a destructive mineral found in an aggregate used to make concrete blocks.

There may be more but the problem is already so acute that engineers believe demolition of all affected houses is required.

An early estimate puts the cost of that at €2bn, a huge sum, even if modest compared to pandemic measures.

Growing calls from senior Fianna Fáil figures for the State to meet 100% of home restoration costs are justified and anything less would be another betrayal of citizens exposed because of regualtory vulnerability.

Some Fianna Fáil deputies have threatened to quit the party if that support is not forthcoming.

However, that insistence is just one side of the coin.

Demands that the public purse be used to rectify this situation must be matched, in force and enthusiasm, by demands for the kind of legislation and oversight that will ensure that those businesses responsible can be held accountable and that they or their insurers foot the bill rather than the taxpayer.

This should hardly be necessary, in a country all but beggared by the banks’ implosion, to argue for this kind of mutually beneficial consumer protection, but it is, it seems, as any of the tens of thousands of people trying to bring a home built by a cowboy builder up to safety standards will confirm.

That it is necessary, still, to argue for this kind of oversight suggests an insecurity and deference out of step with the idea of a strong, functioning society.

That principle is at least as valid for a stretched exchequer facing huge bills over the mica scandal.