Irish Examiner view: Participate in elections to defeat intolerance

In a little over two weeks’ time, the Dublin Bay South electorate — “by far the most affluent” in the country — will elect a successor to former housing minister Eoghan Murphy who quit the Dáil in April.

Though the Fine Gael deputy insisted the housing crisis did not influence his decision it is hard not to imagine that it may have, especially as he cited the personal abuse routinely visited on him and his friends over the crisis.

In the grander scheme of participatory, liberal democracy the catalyst for his disillusion is modestly significant but the decision sent another ripple across an increasing unsettled, uncertain, and challenged idea — Abraham Lincoln’s “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth”.

The weekend’s regional elections in France suggest that Gettysburg Address ideal is in jeopardy and that it is necessary to revive it by reflecting on how grim the alternatives are. More than two-out-of-three French voters — 68% — did not vote, suggesting a nonchalance that will hardly end well.

Exit polls suggested Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally did not win the support it anticipated. However, its 19.1% was nearly double Emmanuel Macron’s La République En Marche 10.9%. The main winners were the centre-right, including the main opposition Les Républicains on 29.3%.

The French voters, and maybe some in Dublin Bay South on July 8 too, who do not vote might be less sanguine if they considered Hong Kong. Just last week editors of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily were arrested. The paper’s assets were frozen bringing the survival of one of the last rallying points for those opposed to China’s autocracy into question.

Autocracy may not be a force on these islands yet but its seed is. How else might the never-never-never tribalism that brought Edwin Poots’ leadership of the DUP to such an early conclusion be described? Like all seeds, tribalism needs optimal conditions to thrive. This month’s launch of television station GB News was a deliberate effort to create those divide-and-conquer conditions. It would be easier to laugh at it had its American cousins not germinated the Trump presidency.

Trump — and Lincoln’s — successor faces tribal confrontation too. America’s Catholic hierarchy voted to advance moves that could ban President Joe Biden receiving communion because of abortion. The same dynamic is in play over control of our undelivered national maternity hospital. It is also behind the call from Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter to have Hungary play its final European Championship group game tomorrow in a stadium lit up in rainbow colours to highlight Hungary’s increasingly inhumane attitudes.

Unfortunately, there is no shortage of examples from either side of the world’s deepening culture wars but one warning grows louder and louder. Unless we all find a way to compartmentalise, to modify and to compromise, to better tolerate difference so we might become an effective, admirable collective, commonly called a robust society, then one extreme or the other will eventually prevail. Just as was the case at Gettysburg almost 154 years ago, a common objective is best achieved through unity and cooperation.