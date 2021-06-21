Irish Examiner view: Can we find the courage to change?

The shorthand used to describe great challenges is a reliable way to cut to the core of a generation's litmus test. Today we mark the centenaries of the achievements of our Revolutionary Generation in a way that celebrates the opportunities their determination afforded their children and grandchildren. That cohort, described today in a reverent, celebratory shorthand, was followed by the generation who lived through World War II. They, in turn, were followed by the Emigrant Generation as half a million Irish people moved to England or Scotland in the dark, impoverished 1950s. Tens of thousands more sought a new life — nearly any life — elsewhere. In time, that haemorrhaging led to free education and our membership of the European Union. Those brave steps, in the context of what had gone before, were transformative and remain so. They changed Ireland radically, almost always in a positive, rising-tide way.

Yet, the dividends of those social advances are unevenly spread. The bounty seems beyond the reach of an ever-increasing number of our citizens, especially our younger citizens trapped in an exploitative housing market. This was recognised by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar who, in his leader’s address to the Fine Gael Árd Fheis at the weekend, flagged a shift for his party by committing to widen social welfare, introduce statutory sick pay, move to a living wage, and give all employees access to an occupational pension. "The pandemic has caused us all to re-evaluate what matters the most,” he said.