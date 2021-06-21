Irish Examiner view: Can we find the courage to change?

The shorthand used to describe great challenges is a reliable way to cut to the core of a generation's litmus test. Today we mark the centenaries of the achievements of our Revolutionary Generation in a way that celebrates the opportunities their determination afforded their children and grandchildren. That cohort, described today in a reverent, celebratory shorthand, was followed by the generation who lived through World War II. They, in turn, were followed by the Emigrant Generation as half a million Irish people moved to England or Scotland in the dark, impoverished 1950s. Tens of thousands more sought a new life — nearly any life — elsewhere. In time, that haemorrhaging led to free education and our membership of the European Union. Those brave steps, in the context of what had gone before, were transformative and remain so. They changed Ireland radically, almost always in a positive, rising-tide way.
Yet, the dividends of those social advances are unevenly spread. The bounty seems beyond the reach of an ever-increasing number of our citizens, especially our younger citizens trapped in an exploitative housing market. This was recognised by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar who, in his leader’s address to the Fine Gael Árd Fheis at the weekend, flagged a shift for his party by committing to widen social welfare, introduce statutory sick pay, move to a living wage, and give all employees access to an occupational pension. "The pandemic has caused us all to re-evaluate what matters the most,” he said.
He said it would be achieved through public and private investment.
It is impossible not to welcome that declaration. However, experience, and the fact that despite being in power for a decade Fine Gael has not shown a sliver of the gumption needed to make an affordable home a more realistic ambition for scores of thousands of working families or individuals, means it will remain empty grandstanding until today's shameful housing crisis is resolved. Long regarded as the party of property, Fine Gael will struggle to lead the kind of changes needed to reverse this crisis, one pitting one generation against another. However, if it is to remain relevant in today's changing Ireland it must. If it is to remake Ireland's housing market then it, and the other establishment parties too, must remake itself. That sale prices have grown an astonishing 230% since 1990 and are 25% above their 2000 levels, just underlines the urgency required.
It is dishonest to pretend that the solutions to the housing crisis are exclusively political. Huge cultural change is needed if intergenerational equity is to be achieved in a society where property has long been regarded as a kind of cryptocurrency that can increase in value without delivering any extra social good. As the pandemic wanes — hopefully — housing will again become the dominant domestic issue. How it is confronted, or hopefully, resolved will define the legacy of today's politicians and the society that endorses them. It is one of the great challenges of out time and it is well past the time we showed we are equal to it.