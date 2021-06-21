Irish Examiner view: Protests critical of Brazil's handling of pandemic

The vaccination rollout continues apace. From yesterday those aged 39 may register for a vaccine. Those aged 38 can register from today but vaccination age restrictions, just as supply issues did earlier in the programme, slow the offensive in a frustrating if unavoidable way. Nevertheless, over 60% of the population has received at least one dose and 31% are fully protected.

This is an achievement not to be scoffed at, especially as swathes of the world's population have no such protection. Poverty, as it always is, is the primary vulnerability but anti-science political cultures continue to play a part in unnecessarily exposing millions to the plague.