Irish Examiner view: Protests critical of Brazil's handling of pandemic

Protests across Brazil have slammed president Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the country's Covid-19 outbreak.
Irish Examiner view: Protests critical of Brazil's handling of pandemic

A woman, wearing a face mask, holds a sign in the shape of a cross with a message that reads in Portuguese;"500 k deaths", during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the pandemic and economic policies protesters say harm the interests of the poor and working-class, in Cuiaba, Brazil. Picture: AP Photo/Andre Penner

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 07:55

The vaccination rollout continues apace. From yesterday those aged 39 may register for a vaccine. Those aged 38 can register from today but vaccination age restrictions, just as supply issues did earlier in the programme, slow the offensive in a frustrating if unavoidable way. Nevertheless, over 60% of the population has received at least one dose and 31% are fully protected.

This is an achievement not to be scoffed at, especially as swathes of the world's population have no such protection. Poverty, as it always is, is the primary vulnerability but anti-science political cultures continue to play a part in unnecessarily exposing millions to the plague. 

That culture led to street protests across Brazil at the weekend as the country's Covid-19 toll soared past half a million. Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro’s repeated dismissals of the disease's potency are widely seen as the reason behind the scale of the toll in a country of 211m.

Read More

Protests against president as Brazil tops 500,000 deaths

More in this section

CC BLOOMSDAY Irish Examiner view: Save historic house
Nora Quoirin death Irish Examiner view: Long fight for justice
Irish Examiner view: Pride needs to start early in our schools Irish Examiner view: Pride needs to start early in our schools
#covid-19coronavirusplace: brazilperson: jair bolsonaro
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020

Irish Examiner view: State allows cycle to begin at early age

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices