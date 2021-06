Today is Juneteenth, which marks the day, in 1865, that the last African-Americans learned they were free. While the day is commemorated in many US states, this year it has been designated a federal holiday after US president Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

Mr Biden said it was a day to remember the “moral stain and the terrible toll that slavery took on the country, and continues to take — what I’ve long called America’s original sin”. He urged Americans to learn from their history, but the issue extends far beyond the US.