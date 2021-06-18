Irish Examiner view: Pharmacists play vital role in vaccine rollout

Pharmacists joined the vaccine rollout on Thursday as they administered the first doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine at 800 pharmacies around the country.
It is a further boost to a national programme that is already vaccinating around 300,000 people a week, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
For now, pharmacies are confined to giving vaccines to the over-50s who have yet to be vaccinated.
The reason for that group’s hesitancy may be due, in part, to a gap in knowledge or lack of awareness of the benefits, according to an ESRI study.
Pharmacists are ideally placed to address both, a role they have been fulfilling quietly throughout the pandemic as they, like so many health professionals, played a vital role at the frontline of a global pandemic.
There is a further advantage to the pharmacy programme, as highlighted by Darragh O’Loughlin, secretary general of the Irish Pharmacy Union.
It makes the vaccine more accessible by bringing it into the heart of communities which may, in turn, encourage greater take-up.