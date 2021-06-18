Irish Examiner view: Pharmacists play vital role in vaccine rollout

Move makes the national vaccination programme more accessible
Irish Examiner view: Pharmacists play vital role in vaccine rollout

Pharmacist Niamh Boden with Dorothy Fisher (age 68) in Dunville Community Pharmacy in Ranelagh, Dublin. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall

Fri, 18 Jun, 2021 - 08:45

Pharmacists joined the vaccine rollout on Thursday as they administered the first doses of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine at 800 pharmacies around the country. 

It is a further boost to a national programme that is already vaccinating around 300,000 people a week, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

For now, pharmacies are confined to giving vaccines to the over-50s who have yet to be vaccinated.

The reason for that group’s hesitancy may be due, in part, to a gap in knowledge or lack of awareness of the benefits, according to an ESRI study.

Pharmacists are ideally placed to address both, a role they have been fulfilling quietly throughout the pandemic as they, like so many health professionals, played a vital role at the frontline of a global pandemic.

There is a further advantage to the pharmacy programme, as highlighted by Darragh O’Loughlin, secretary general of the Irish Pharmacy Union. 

It makes the vaccine more accessible by bringing it into the heart of communities which may, in turn, encourage greater take-up.

Read More

Vaccine hesitancy stems from a gap in knowledge or awareness of the benefits - ESRI

More in this section

CC BLOOMSDAY Irish Examiner view: Save historic house
Nora Quoirin death Irish Examiner view: Long fight for justice
Irish Examiner view: Climate plan needs everyone to be on the same page Irish Examiner view: Climate plan needs everyone to be on the same page
#covid-19vaccine
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020

Irish Examiner view: State allows cycle to begin at early age

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices