Irish Examiner view: Save historic house

Bloomsday might be over for another year, but we should not forget the campaign to preserve the historic house that was once the setting of James Joyce’s short story The Dead.

On Tuesday, 10 actors gathered on the steps of 15 Usher’s Island on Dublin’s quays and read a letter from the star of the 1987 Oscar-nominated film The Dead, Anjelica Huston, calling on the Government to oppose development on the site.