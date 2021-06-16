Irish Examiner view: Bridge vaccination gaps to ease Covid concerns

Thousands of older people still at risk from Delta variant
Quarantine rules are being tightened but risks remain. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 08:54

The tightening of quarantine rules for those travelling by air and sea from Britain will hopefully keep the dreaded Delta variant of Covid-19 at bay here. 

However, the danger remains that it could spread here from Northern Ireland and make partially vaccinated people very ill.

The Delta variant, first identified in India, now accounts for 90% of new Covid cases in the UK. It is proving to be 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha strain, which was first seen in Kent.

While the Government continues to insist that the vaccination programme is going well, the 12-week gap between first and second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is making people in their sixties vulnerable to Covid variants, including Delta. 

No date has been fixed for reducing it to eight weeks.

While some people in their 30s, 40s and 50s are now fully vaccinated, those in their 60s are not and no date has yet been fixed as to when the gap is to be reduced to eight weeks. 

We cannot truly say that the vaccine programme is going well if thousands of older people remain vulnerable.

Arrivals from UK who enter the State through Northern Ireland still required to quarantine

