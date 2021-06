In a documentary on TG4 tonight, Ray Quinn will repeat a call to have his wife’s killer banned from re-entering the county of Kildare when he is released. He has written to the Justice Minister and the Parole Board to ask that a county ban and tagging be made conditions of the release of Kenneth O’Reilly, now serving a life sentence for murdering Joyce Quinn in the Curragh Plains in Kildare in 1996.

The former member of the Defence Forces says it should be a condition not just in this case but for other families in a similar situation.