Irish Examiner view: Autocrats thriving while West dithers on standing up to them

It may, as another bank holiday arrives but without barbecue weather, seem unduly mordant to fret about the growing reach, assertiveness, and audacity of our world's autocrats. In an island nation that does not support even a modest navy to half protect its fisheries, those considerations are long-fingered, which, ironically, exacerbates dangerous neglect. That may be a consequence of a few, just a few, generations of stability and affluence in the West, and undue reliance on Pax Americana. Our traditional neutrality also encourages a kind of wishful complacency in today's world.
That long-fingering may be encouraged by events like what seems the end of Benjamin Netanyahu's term as Israel's prime minister. A bitterly divisive and aggressive figure he epitomises today's strongmen leaders who seem immune to international law or pressure. Without his benefactor, Donald Trump, Netanyahu's hand was weakened but it is far too early to hope that his successor might be a positive force in all Israeli lives.
That hope must find its feet in a world where the protections and licence regarded as everyday and permanent by most democracies are under increasing threat because it is ever-more difficult to find a way to oppose tyranny - or state encouraged criminality - without risking catastrophic consequences. Ineffectiveness in preventing torture, unlawful arrest, brutal jailing without trial, and absolute indifference to international law build a bleak, threatening atmosphere.
Just this week Russia's President Vladimir Putin enacted legislation that prevents his opponents from standing in September's elections. Days earlier, Belarus skyjacked a Ryanair jet so a critic of his regime might be arrested. Such an assault is unimaginable without at least the tacit endorsement of Putin. Though yet to be confirmed, or denied, that same suspicion surrounds the cyber attack on our health service, an attack that may yet cost lives.
But how can we respond effectively?
Putin is not by any means alone nor is he the most potent threat. In the last two days, Hong Kong police arrested a prominent barrister for allegedly promoting an unauthorised assembly to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Thousands of officers were deployed to enforce a ban on gatherings. Yet the plight of Hong Kong's democrats pales in comparison to that of the 1m or so Uyghurs held against their will in camps in Northwest China.
Again, how can we respond effectively?
That question takes on a chastening character as we, as members of the EU, cannot even apply enough pressure on Poland or Hungary to ensure that democratic, tolerant, largely liberal norms apply in that country. That ineffectiveness, unfortunately, characterises our temporary membership of the UN Security Council too. Despite efforts on the part of Foreign Minister Simon Coveney that forum refused to criticise Israel's recent Gaza onslaught - a silence that Netanyahu's successor may regard as a tacit endorsement.