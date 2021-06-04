Irish Examiner view: Defending against cybercrime is an endless challenge

Cyberattacks are a consequence of our reliance on communications technology.

The impact of last month’s ransomware assault on our health service was described, if only in part, by the HSE in Cork yesterday: “Significant delays are present across all healthcare services,” it conceded, adding:

Patient and service user fear and frustration related to uncertainty and delays is increasing.

Which of course was the objective of the criminals who launched the attack in the hope that they might be paid to undo their carnage.

It is very difficult to imagine, as interference in various elections presaged, that this level of remote piracy can exist in a country without at least tacit approval.

How that might be confronted is nevertheless an open and ever more pressing question.

What is no longer an open question is a need for Government to do all it can to protect vital services — energy, water, transport, and policing — from such an attack.

That will cost billions and be a never-ending challenge.

Welcome to our world and our future.