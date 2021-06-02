Irish Examiner view: National recovery plan will be tough but bills must be paid

People of a certain age, if their memory is not playing tricks on them, will remember school vaccination programmes, where a sugar lump was doused with an antidote to make it easier to administer to reticent, fidgety national school scholars. Others older still, and students of modern history too, will recall how in 1948 the Marshall Plan laid the foundations for a renewed and affluent Europe by transferring $13bn from America’s coffers to Western European economies after the end of the Second World War.

In the grand scheme of things, it might seem fanciful to

describe yesterday’s publication of our €3.6bn National Economic Recovery Plan — almost €1bn comes from the EU’s recovery fund — as an Irish Marshall Plan but, in a national context, the programme is every bit as important. Replete with scores of sugar lumps doused with extract of pragmatism to sweeten hard decisions, the scale of the package puts it on a par with conventional budget days.

Whether those sugar lumps are enough to soften the consequences of stepped reductions in payments for employees, matched with a focus on retraining for those whose jobs were destroyed by the pandemic, remains to be seen. That caveat must extend too to the announcement that the property tax exemption for homes built after 2013 is to end. The change will bring around 100,000 homes into the property tax net.

This is a further difficulty for people trying to keep a roof over their heads and will intensify demands for an effective response to our housing scandal. The announcement of such a grand programme once again begs the obvious question around the kind of uncomfortable measures needed to resolve the crisis — if not now, when? The same doubt-cum-hope applies to ever more necessary and transformative environmental and broadband measures announced yesterday.

One sugar lump will have a positive impact well beyond its cost. There was a commitment to pilot a basic income guarantee scheme for artists. This cohort is reeling from the no-audiences impact of the pandemic and will look forward to the January roll-out of the scheme, one that has the capacity to enrich and colour society in the most stimulating ways.

Nevertheless, there is no point in pretending these steps, these taking-away impositions, will be easy but within the conventions of our politics and social structures, there seem few enough alternatives. The enormous pandemic bills must be paid. It may be a forlorn hope but maybe those who might exploit this difficult but unavoidable moment for political advantage could, for a short period at least, recognise that and behave accordingly. We are, as we are so often assured, all in this together.

A shadow hangs over yesterday’s announcements. The pandemic is still among us and no one can be certain that it has been, or will soon be, completely contained. Though there is an element of counting unhatched chickens about yesterday’s announcement, the ambition of the package is

admirable and its planning reassuring. It should contribute to reviving the national mood and encouraging the discipline needed to finally see off the pandemic.