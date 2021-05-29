Irish Examiner view: Just a stepping stone

The Cabinet approval yesterday for a widespread reopening of the country followed by the resumption of international travel later this summer was well flagged but the relaxations are, for all that, very welcome.

Hotels may reopen next week and outdoor hospitality resume just after the Whit weekend. Restaurateurs and publicans, their customers too, are unhappy that their lockdown will continue for a little longer. It is not difficult to have sympathy for their dilemma but the abundance of caution principle, no matter how worn, suggests a gradual return to whatever kind of normal awaits is the best approach.