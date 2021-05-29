Irish Examiner view: Just a stepping stone

Easing of Covid restrictions
Irish Examiner view: Just a stepping stone

 Taoiseach Micheaál Martin, centre, in a press conference with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Eamon Ryan after he addressed the nation to confirm the widespread reopening of the country over the summer.

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 08:12

The Cabinet approval yesterday for a widespread reopening of the country followed by the resumption of international travel later this summer was well flagged but the relaxations are, for all that, very welcome.

Hotels may reopen next week and outdoor hospitality resume just after the Whit weekend. Restaurateurs and publicans, their customers too, are unhappy that their lockdown will continue for a little longer. It is not difficult to have sympathy for their dilemma but the abundance of caution principle, no matter how worn, suggests a gradual return to whatever kind of normal awaits is the best approach.

That discretionary international travel will not be possible until the latter half of July is frustrating too, especially as so many otherwise strict countries have reopened borders.

Despite these caveats the fundamental truth remains. If these measures are to be stepping stones towards a successful reopening of Ireland restraint, responsibility — personal and corporate — is still necessary.

Enjoy, but take it handy.

Read More

Daniel McConnell: Virulent strain of Fine Gael-itis grounds aviation sector

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Irish Examiner view: Government declaration condemning Israel is a brave move
Joe Biden sends letter of support to Irish hospice with family links Irish Examiner view: Pressing need for Joe Biden to visit Ireland
Coronavirus - Mon Nov 23, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Progress made on vaccine rollout but Indian variant on rise
#covid-19vaccine#summer travel
Obit Eric Carle

Irish Examiner view: Death of author Eric Carle

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices