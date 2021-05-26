Irish Examiner view: Public needs to be on high alert for fraudsters

The HSE is said to be making slow but steady progress in restoring its IT systems after it was paralysed by an international criminal gang in a cyberattack earlier this month.
It had been bracing itself for stolen patient data being released, but there was still no evidence that patient and staff data had been published on the internet, despite a warning by the criminal gang behind the attack that this would happen on Monday.
However, that does not mean we should become complacent.
These gangs are ruthless and dangerous, and the fact that they have not published the data so far does not mean they will not use it to extort money from vulnerable people and institutions.
We should all remain cautious and be aware that these same criminals can use phone calls, text messages, and emails to contact would-be victims and trick them into paying money or providing their bank account details.
Using masks has helped us contain Covid-19.
Using virtual masks with phones and computers can do the same thing in the fight against online scammers.