Irish Examiner view: Prevent other tragedies with urgent mental health review

It must have taken enormous courage for Andrew McGinley, whose wife Deirdre Morley was found not guilty by reason of insanity of killing their three children, to speak out publicly and urge the HSE Mental Health Services to conduct an inclusive investigation into his wife’s care.

He said the verdict on Thursday was the right one but he was still no closer to understanding why his children Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla, 3, had died on January 24, 2020.

He has now requested an urgent, independent HSE investigation into his wife’s care, a call that has been supported by St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.

St Patrick’s said yesterday that Ms Morley had spent a period of time as a service user with them, as was reported during the court proceedings, adding that it was imperative to identify what could be learned from the tragic event.

The organisation also endorsed an independent, inclusive investigation. “This includes fully and sensitively investigating if anything could have been done to prevent the deaths of three innocent children, and to help avoid any family in the future suffering a similar fate,” a statement read.

This is a swift response and one which will, hopefully, go some way towards addressing Mr McGinley’s questions on his wife’s diagnosis, treatment, and medication prior to the tragedy.

It is only the start, however. We need the same kind of

urgent response from the HSE and Government to implement reforms, to help prevent similar unspeakable tragedies in the future. Sadly, and shamefully, this is not the first time that a bereaved parent has made a heartfelt plea for urgent reform so that others might not suffer as they have. Cork woman Una Butler has been campaigning to include family members in mental health care since her husband John killed their daughters Zoe, 6, and Ella, 2, in a murder-suicide in 2010.

She says involving a family member in a loved one’s

treatment is vital, particularly when children are involved. She says the HSE itself has pointed out the importance of family support when treating mental health, yet she has spent more than a decade lobbying to amend the Mental Health Act 2001 so that it facilitates an inclusive and

collaborative approach.

Yesterday, she said such a measure might have prevented the death of her children, and others. In the last 20 years, more than 50 children have died at the hands of a parent. Some 60% of those parents had previous contact with the

psychiatric services.

Those chilling statistics, quoted in Mr McGinley’s statement, highlight the ongoing failure to deal with this issue.

More than that, Mr McGinley says that learning lessons from the unspeakable loss of the Butler children should have led to improvements in the Mental Health Act. “This in turn,” he said, “would have prevented the deaths of Conor, Darragh, and Carla, in our opinion”.

Those are very strong words and ones that must be heeded with urgency now. How many more tragedies are needed

before policymakers take on board the concerns of people whose catastrophic losses make them most qualified to speak?