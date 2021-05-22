Irish Examiner view: 'Living legend' Bob Dylan  celebrates big birthday on Monday

Irish Examiner view: 'Living legend' Bob Dylan  celebrates big birthday on Monday

Iconic rock star Bob Dylan turns 80 on Monday.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 08:34

Bob Dylan will turn 80 on Monday, a milestone birthday that offers us an opportunity to reflect on the American singer-songwriter whose influence continues to resonate.

He has earned many titles during a career spanning six decades – ‘living legend’, ‘voice of a generation’, ‘Nobel Prize for Literature winner, 2016’ – but, as he said himself, accolades get in the way for someone who just wants to keep it simple, write songs and play them.

Perhaps it is his insistence on eschewing pigeonholes and moving with an ever-evolving world, from the anti-war and civil rights movements right up to today’s pandemic, that explains why Bob Dylan remains such a potent and relevant force.

NPR music critic Ann Powers put it very eloquently when she said Dylan’s work takes from culture and reinterprets it. “Young people who don’t even know who Bob Dylan is, as a person, know his songs – even if they don’t know the reference they are hearing is from one of his songs. To me, that is how a culturally relevant writer is defined. His work has permeated our world.”

And it continues to do so. Try as we might to garland him with laurels and labels when he turns 80 on Monday, the man himself will be having none of it. He is impossible to pin down because, as Rolling Stone says, “he just keeps on pushing into the future.”

Read More

Lil Buck: Celebrities feel emboldened to speak out after George Floyd’s death

More in this section

'Nurse by nurse, day by day, we are coming undone' Irish Examiner view: The very least we can do is support our health staff
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Irish Examiner view: ‘Generation rent’ has been failed again
Irish Examiner view: Urgent action on aviation needed Irish Examiner view: Urgent action on aviation needed
Common crane, Grus grus

Irish Examiner view: Magical to see cranes return to our shores

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices