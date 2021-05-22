Irish Examiner view: 'Living legend' Bob Dylan  celebrates big birthday on Monday

Bob Dylan will turn 80 on Monday, a milestone birthday that offers us an opportunity to reflect on the American singer-songwriter whose influence continues to resonate.

He has earned many titles during a career spanning six decades – ‘living legend’, ‘voice of a generation’, ‘Nobel Prize for Literature winner, 2016’ – but, as he said himself, accolades get in the way for someone who just wants to keep it simple, write songs and play them.