Irish Examiner view: Mnásome history

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media Catherine Martin launched Maá100 website.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 08:30

The launch of the Mná100 website, an online resource highlighting the role of women in the revolutionary period, is another important step in the ongoing work of restoring the overlooked contribution of women to Irish history.

The initiative was launched by Catherine Martin, the culture minister, for the final phase of the Decade of Centenaries and is a timely reminder of how persistently women have been written out of the story of the formation of the State.

Now, at least, a new generation will benefit from a more gender-balanced and representative telling of the seminal moments of Ireland’s journey towards self-determination and sovereignty. One of the highlights of Mná100 is new research unearthing the stories of the women who came together to bring international attention to the conflict in Ireland a century ago, highlighting its devastating impact, particularly on children.

Some of the women featured are familiar, but the voices of others have never been heard before or have long since been forgotten. As Ms Martin said, it is time for these women to take their rightful place in history.

