Irish Examiner view: Support charity shops

We could all do with a little retail therapy after the year we’ve put down. And if you do decide to hit the high street or main street, spare a thought for your local charity shop.
Like other non-essential outlets, hundreds of charity shops have had their shutters down for months, resulting in the loss of millions of euro in income.
A recent St Vincent de Paul report laid bare the impact the pandemic has had on many families, with one in four cutting back on food, heating, or electricity. One in five families admitted to using savings to meet day-to-day living expenses, with 14% falling behind on household bills.
The decision to label charity shops as non-essential
angered many, given their vital role in local communities.
They are about much more than making money — they’re also a social outlet, a contact point for those trying to access services, and a route back to employment. Or even just an opportunity to unearth a good bargain.