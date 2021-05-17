Irish Examiner view: The least we can hope for is a ceasefire 

Middle East: Minister Coveney insists Israel must abide by international law
Irish Examiner view: The least we can hope for is a ceasefire 

A member of Israeli bomb squad looks at burning cars that were set on fire by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 07:55

The utterly depressing truth about the violence that is again unfolding in the Middle East is that it is all too familiar. If one compared reports of heavy fighting in Gaza in 2009 and 2014 to the present day, many of the details would be the same. Civilian deaths. Families fleeing homes reduced to rubble. Rockets fired by Hamas and disproportionate response by Israel.

That is evident again in the latest casualty list: At least 10 on the Israeli side, including two children, and at least 188
Palestinians, including more than 50 children. There is, however, a reason to think that this time the situation is even worse because, for the first time, violence is erupting between Jewish and Arab citizens in Israel’s mixed cities.

Yesterday, Simon Coveney used Ireland’s voice on the UN Security Council to condemn the killing of children, saying both sides must refrain from violence and Israel must also abide by international humanitarian law.

“We cannot return to the flouting of international law with the expansion of illegal settlements into occupied Palestinian territory,” he said.

We have heard strong words before from an international community that has been quick to pay lip service but slow to do more. The least we can hope for is a ceasefire but a return to the way things were means that it will only be a matter of time before violence erupts again.

Read More

Two dead and more than 150 injured after seats collapse at West Bank synagogue

More in this section

CC HSE BUILDING Irish Examiner view: Urgent need to invest in public health
Irish Examiner view: Book that table — but be responsible Irish Examiner view: Book that table — but be responsible
Boris Johnson visits Belfast Irish Examiner view: Focus on issues not personality
palestineisraelmiddle eastgazaun security council
Irish Examiner view: The least we can hope for is a ceasefire 

Irish Examiner view: Serving customers outdoors  is welcome but wheelchairs users must not be hindered

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices