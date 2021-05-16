Irish Examiner vew: An Taisce criticism misplaced

A few of the strident voices on what might be described as the January 6 wing of America's Republican Party responded to President Joe Biden's climate agenda by, fantastically, suggesting that hamburgers will be banned and blaming environmental degradation on immigrants. Unhinged commentary was also directed at environmental organisations falsely accused of planning to seize private land. They were demonised so they might be undermined.

That same process, albeit in a minor key, was seen in the Dáil on Thursday when Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen said An Taisce should not try to alter government policy. He made his remarks while speaking about a €140m cheese factory proposed for on the Kilkenny/Waterford border. The Glanbia project has been approved but has been delayed by objections, notably from An Taisce.