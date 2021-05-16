Irish Examiner vew: An Taisce criticism misplaced

No future in head-in-the-sand climate policies
Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen said An Taisce should not try to alter government policy.

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 08:10

A few of the strident voices on what might be described as the January 6 wing of America's Republican Party responded to President Joe Biden's climate agenda by, fantastically, suggesting that hamburgers will be banned and blaming environmental degradation on immigrants. Unhinged commentary was also directed at environmental organisations falsely accused of planning to seize private land. They were demonised so they might be undermined.

That same process, albeit in a minor key, was seen in the Dáil on Thursday when Fianna Fáil's Barry Cowen said An Taisce should not try to alter government policy. He made his remarks while speaking about a €140m cheese factory proposed for on the Kilkenny/Waterford border. The Glanbia project has been approved but has been delayed by objections, notably from An Taisce. 

As Fianna Fáil's popularity wanes - 11% at the last poll - maybe they should wonder if An Taisce are right and they are wrong, a realisation that many young American Republicans have reached. They realise their future is linked to changing their party's head-in-the-sand climate policies.

An obvious enough lesson for those who might see the wood from the trees.

