Irish Examiner view: Heed their advice

Road safety is a public health issue
Heavy traffic on Bachelors walk in Dublin city centre. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 08:10

The Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána have launched a new campaign calling on road users to be extra cautious and alert to others on the road. 

Motorists and other road users would do well to heed that advice. 

The appeal comes as traffic volumes increase following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions allowing inter-county travel to resume.

The number of road users killed so far in 2021 is down eight on the number killed in the same period last year — from 53 to 45. That is the good news but the not-so-good news is that there is a real danger that this figure could increase substantially as traffic volumes increase across the country.

As minister of state at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton succinctly put it: “Road safety is also a major public health issue, and we are asking for the same commitment from all road users to saving lives on our roads.”

It should also be noted that the number of road fatalities is more than a statistic. Behind every one there is pain, horror, and grief for families and friends.

