Irish Examiner view: Bed shortages must be tackled in healthcare reform

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has unveiled ambitious health reform targets for the next three years. The question is whether any or all of those targets will be met. Considering that an additional €3.5bn is to be set aside for the health service for 2021, the chances are that they will.

Under the plan, three new elective hospitals will be built in Cork, Dublin and Galway, and 7,000 community-based healthcare staff will be hired over the next three years, according to ambitious Sláintecare targets unveiled yesterday.