Irish Examiner view: A generation falling behind on living standards

ESRI report proves that active and informed political activism is needed for change
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 08:15

One of our expectations is that things can and will get better. 

Unfortunately, a new ESRI report shows that lifting-tide theory has run into the sand. 

The advances recorded since the middle of the last century were driven by workers’ improved wellbeing and unprecedented educational opportunities for their children. 

That empowering, energising, and enriching dynamic is under threat as the ESRI records that people in their 20s and 30s may be the first generation in modern Ireland with lower living standards than their parents.

Stagnant wages, partially driven by the changing nature of work and the collapse of unions, and housing costs has slowed the trajectory that mapped social and individual progress for almost 80 years.

That these regressions are amplified by the climate threat rubs salt into the wounds. 

Tax policies

That they are also amplified by tax policies that put international institutions investing in the housing market before families adds more than a dash of acid to the mix.

But what to do to reset the social contract that, after the Second World War, brought the West unprecedented progress and prosperity?

Our lead political parties’ lemming-grade conservatism will not provide an answer. 

It may seem counterintuitive to suggest engagement with a system that has failed so many young people, but active, informed, and determined political activism, at any level, as proved by earlier generations of trod-upon people, is by far the best answer.

People in their 20s will be financially worse off than their parents

Irish Examiner view: Pressing issue of assisted death must be faced

