Irish Examiner view: Innocent verdict was a long time coming

Ballymurphy inquest rules soldiers used disproportionate force in 1971 attack
Irish Examiner view: Innocent verdict was a long time coming

A mural on a wall in West Belfast remembering the Ballymurphy Massacre of 1971.

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 08:13

One of the recurring themes in the North’s cycles of violence and injustice is the refusal of one British government after another, no matter which persuasion, to administer justice in a way that suggests they recognise the entity as a modern state rather than a troublesome protectorate afflicted by troublesome natives.

Tuesday's ruling from Belfast Coroner’s Court adds another sorry chapter in that anthology. 

Presiding coroner Mrs Justice Keegan ruled that the 10 people killed in west Belfast 50 years ago were “entirely innocent”. 

She ruled that the use of force by soldiers had been “disproportionate” and ruled out any paramilitary involvement by those killed. 

She described them as “entirely innocent of any wrongdoing on the day in question”.

That it took half a century to confirm this widely held view, and that it comes so soon after British government measures to insulate army veterans from prosecution shows again why that society remains so polarised... and why it remains such a fertile breeding ground for terrorism.

Read More

Cars parade through Ballymurphy to cheers and applause after coroner’s ruling

More in this section

Cork v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 Irish Examiner view: Giving ourselves a sporting chance against pandemic
Irish Examiner view: Casual use of public funds is corrosive Irish Examiner view: Casual use of public funds is corrosive
Irish Examiner view: Another plea as time runs out on climate change Irish Examiner view: Another plea as time runs out on climate change
#northern irelandplace: balllymurphyplace: belfast
Four Courts, Dublin

Irish Examiner view: Pressing issue of assisted death must be faced

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices