Irish Examiner view: Innocent verdict was a long time coming

One of the recurring themes in the North’s cycles of violence and injustice is the refusal of one British government after another, no matter which persuasion, to administer justice in a way that suggests they recognise the entity as a modern state rather than a troublesome protectorate afflicted by troublesome natives.
Tuesday's ruling from Belfast Coroner’s Court adds another sorry chapter in that anthology.
Presiding coroner Mrs Justice Keegan ruled that the 10 people killed in west Belfast 50 years ago were “entirely innocent”.
She ruled that the use of force by soldiers had been “disproportionate” and ruled out any paramilitary involvement by those killed.
She described them as “entirely innocent of any wrongdoing on the day in question”.
That it took half a century to confirm this widely held view, and that it comes so soon after British government measures to insulate army veterans from prosecution shows again why that society remains so polarised... and why it remains such a fertile breeding ground for terrorism.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 - 9:00 PM
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 - 6:00 AM
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 - 4:00 AM