Irish Examiner view: A very welcome easing of rules

And so it begins... or at least another step on what will hopefully, and finally, be a journey to a new kind of normal is taken today when the longed-for, phased resumption of myriad services and events begins. Friends, relatives, and even work colleagues who have not met, physically at least, for months may do so. Inter-county travel, busier public transport, and bigger outdoor gatherings all usher in a kind of normality, reminding us all of the old certainties we’ve missed far more than we could ever have imagined.
Larger groups of mourners at funerals, larger wedding parties, and busier religious services will be welcome, not just for themselves but for the optimism they symbolise.
Today’s relaxation has not come a minute too soon for the 12,000 or so businesses due to resume normal trading, or 100,000 people expected to return to work this month. How long more some of those businesses might have endured is questionable, a threat that should influence consumers’
decision-making and make it possible once again to shop and buy locally. These businesses have considerable ground to make up and they, and the jobs they support, need and deserve support. Though today is a positive milestone, it would be foolish to pretend that it is not without risk. That risk can be minimised if we all behave responsibly and accept that we have a role to play in making today’s steps the first of many away from the grimness of living in a pandemic’s grip.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Sunday, May 9, 2021 - 9:00 PM
Sunday, May 9, 2021 - 7:00 PM
Monday, May 10, 2021 - 8:00 AM