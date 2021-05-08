Irish Examiner view: Human trafficking reflects Irish sex appetites

Sexual exploitation is the primary driver of this lucrative contemporary slavery
Women from Africa or Asia are brought into Ireland to work in brothels or clubs.

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 08:57

As St Patrick might confirm, human trafficking is not a new problem in Ireland.

Captured in Britain and enslaved in Ireland before escaping, his journey, though maybe not his sainthood, set a path followed today. 

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission yesterday offered an update to the EU on our response to human trafficking. 

The agency recorded an urgent need for an identification process and for the HSE to play its part in that process. 

Without reliable identification, victims may not be treated appropriately, avoid being criminalised, or given early access to support services.

Sexual exploitation is the primary driver; a reality that has not been curtailed by pandemic restrictions. 

That this activity is driven by internet advertising through websites registered outside of this jurisdiction is hardly of significance to the women from Africa or Asia, brought here to work in brothels or clubs. 

This contemporary slavery raises many issues, especially for those whose appetites make sexual exploitation so lucrative.

Though the flow of women to work in the sex industry is relentless, trafficking of other kinds of workers remains sporadic and seasonal. 

This slavery also raises issues around the reliability and ease of access to direct provision and other services this state might provide those lucky enough, like St Patrick, to escape from their captors and their terrible ordeals.

Human rights watchdog concerned about ongoing people trafficking for prostitution in Ireland

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

