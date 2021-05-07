Irish Examiner view: A new feeble response to housing crisis will not work

Earlier this week RTÉ broadcast a wonderful documentary that at first looked like a mix of sugar-rich nostalgia and a happy indulgence for one community or another.

The Francis Street Photographer told how Suzanne Behan is digitising her grandfather John Walsh's legacy, a treasure trove of pictures documenting Dublin life, primarily in The Liberties, taken a lifetime or more ago.

Breen shared those pictures with some of their subjects, people in their 80s or 90s today. They were photographed in a pub or a dance hall as young and vibrant, happy and oh so alive. Inevitably, the where-have-the-years-gone tears flowed.

That was one strand of the piece but there was another all too chastening. Those photographs were taken against a backdrop of poverty and living conditions intolerable today. The photographs were sometimes reviewed in the subjects' current home revealling huge progress.

Even the humblest of today's homes are palatial compared to the tenement conditions recorded a little more than half a century ago. A great social victory but maybe one we have come to take too much for granted.

Our housing crisis and the half-hearted measures offered as the latest solution have not - yet - rolled back that progress. However, unless groundbreaking change comes very quickly that prospect, that unforgivable failure, looms large.

That grim possibility was strengthened yesterday by CSO figures showing that almost two-thirds of young people faced unemployment in April. The Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate in the 15 to 25 cohort hit 61.8%, up from 58.3% in March.

That confirms that 131,098 people in that bracket were classed as unemployed last month. That one-in-three figure is higher than nearly any recorded since Walsh recorded the remnants of Strumpet City Dublin. In the 25-74 age bracket, 18.4% were unemployed last month.

There is some, but little enough consolation in the fact that we are not alone. The result of Britain's local elections will be known this weekend and though Labour's Sadiq Khan is expected to be re-elected as London Mayor the metropolis' crisis has made housing a more pressing issue in every election.

Our housing crisis has taken a bizarre twist with the suggestion that Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien may be forced to vote against his own legislation to stop vulture funds buying entire housing estates offering those who hope to become first-time buyers a choice between unending, asset-denying tenancy or worse. Labour threatened to bring legislation before the Dáil that O’Brien, in 2019, had tabled while in opposition. Then he intended to prevent corporations from buying swathes of new homes.

Though the growing corporate presence in our homes market is encouraged by Michael Noonan's winner-takes-all tax policies the outrage provoked by an international investment company buying an entire estate to coral a new generation of tenants in a kind of neocolonialism may be a blessing in disguise. It should be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

If our Government cannot find the conscience to, finally, confront the housing crisis in the only way it can be resolved - build the houses - then Walsh's photographs should be seen as a warning rather than a memory.

That old wisdom about eggs and omelettes seems relevant too. Inaction or a feeble response would be unconscionable and have inevitable political and social consequences.