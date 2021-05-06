Irish Examiner view: Safety for journalists is important for democracy to function

Most people who are asked to name the most dangerous jobs would probably opt for people in the military, police or firefighters.
Yet, according to the United Nations, “journalism is one of the most dangerous professions in the world”.
It is not just those journalists who are war reporters or on the front line of conflict. Dangers also lurk closer to home.
A recent survey of members of the National Union of Journalists found that more than half of respondents had experienced online abuse and nearly a quarter had been physically assaulted or attacked.
More than 100 journalists were killed every year from 2012 to 2015 and, although the situation has improved since then, 50 journalists lost their lives as a result of their work in 2020, with Mexico ranked as the deadliest country to be a reporter.
Safety for journalists is not just an issue for the media. It is important to us all because democracy itself cannot function without a free and vibrant Fourth Estate.