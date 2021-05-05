Irish Examiner view: Patience is key on our road out of pandemic

We cannot drop our guard now
Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 08:44

When Donegal tourism interests used the marketing line “we do things differently in Donegal” they cannot have imagined that proud exceptionalism would mean that gardaí in the county would have to set up a hotline to allow the public to report parties or gatherings organised despite pandemic guidelines.

Donegal is not alone of course, every county and nearly every community has had a blip or two. 

Boundaries have been tested in many ways, very often breached especially around international travel.

This is all understandable but not in anyway admirable — but it would be worse than tragic if, just as the pendulum seems to be swinging in the right direction, we dropped our guard prematurely.

No one in Donegal, or anywhere else, should have the slightest compunction about reporting any gathering that may spread infection.

However, by far the best option would be for everyone to be patient, to wait for a few weeks more until early progress is consolidated.

