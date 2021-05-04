Irish Examiner view: Unacceptable

Irish Examiner view: Unacceptable

 Former US President, Donald Trump, used online platforms enthusiastically to target his opponents and critics. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 08:20

Despite decades of work, despite decades of progress, and almost relentless efforts to inculcate positive change, gender inequality and gender discrimination are still powerful, negative influences in all too many settings. One scandal after another highlights this but one persistent manifestation of abuse may not get the attention it deserves or at least the attention needed to bring it to an end.

The UN has warned that a global tsunami of online violence against female journalists is undermining their work, sometimes spilling over into real-life attacks and harassment. A report commissioned by the UN’s cultural agency Unesco added that these attacks are intended to “to undercut public trust in critical journalism and facts in general”. 

In that context, and as Donald Trump showed so enthusiastically, individuals may be the immediate, frontline target but society, in general, is the victim. If for no other reason, though there are many, we must be far less tolerant of these attacks and those who launch them.

-

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Online tirades are a threat to democratic participation

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Official failings are a real betrayal of the people Irish Examiner view: Official failings are a real betrayal of the people
NCI Insight Debate Irish Examiner view: Online tirades are a threat to democratic participation
Arlene Foster libel proceedings Irish Examiner view: Swift resignation best for everyone 
08/02/2009 Members of the Riordans re-united (L to

Irish Examiner view: Tom Hickey's proud legacy on stage and screen

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices