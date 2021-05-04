Irish Examiner view: Unacceptable

Despite decades of work, despite decades of progress, and almost relentless efforts to inculcate positive change, gender inequality and gender discrimination are still powerful, negative influences in all too many settings. One scandal after another highlights this but one persistent manifestation of abuse may not get the attention it deserves or at least the attention needed to bring it to an end.

The UN has warned that a global tsunami of online violence against female journalists is undermining their work, sometimes spilling over into real-life attacks and harassment. A report commissioned by the UN’s cultural agency Unesco added that these attacks are intended to “to undercut public trust in critical journalism and facts in general”.